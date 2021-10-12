TxDOT Statement on Sinkhole

Advertisement

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the City of Texarkana, Texas are working together to repair a sinkhole on U.S. Highway 67 between Pine and Olive Streets in Texarkana.

Lanes were blocked off Saturday night on Highway 67 for the safety of the traveling public. Crews with TxDOT have determined the outside, open lane is safe for travel, as the safety of the traveling

public is our number one priority.

The cause was determined to be a cracked pipe that is no longer in use. Texarkana Water Utilities has agreed to repair and reinforce the pipe. TxDOT will fill the area around

the pipe and repave the area.

Work is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and should take a week to complete.

Weather conditions could affect the work schedule, so it is subject to change.

