U BEND EM. WE MEND EM. The end of an era…

After serving the Texarkana area for over 50 years, Kemp Bros. Body Shop will be closing its doors in January of 2022.

M.L., Luke and Wiely Kemp spent much of their youth working on cars at a local garage. After graduating from Arkansas High School, they each served in the United States armed forces. Once they fulfilled those duties, the brothers decided to follow their passion for repairing automobiles by taking a leap of faith and getting a small business loan.

In 1970, their dream was realized when they opened Kemp Brothers Body Shop at 2007 Texas Boulevard. For more than 50 years, Kemp Bros. Body Shop has served the community, maintaining a reputation for quality work and friendly service. The shop has been a staple in the area, as the brothers built their business by hard work, respect of others, and commitment of excellence to their customers and community.

In the early 2000s, Wiely’s son, Gregory Kemp, moved back home and joined the family business. Over the years, the Kemp brothers have mentored many people, and established fond friendships along the way.

From the Kemp Brothers and their families- we would like to thank all of our loyal customers for trusting us with your auto body repair needs over the years. We appreciate your continuous support, which has allowed us to do this job we love for so long!

