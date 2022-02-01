‘Commemorating Our Hidden Past, Celebrating Our Empowered Future’ Black History Month Program To Be Held AT UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host a special community Black History Month celebration entitled “Commemorating Our Hidden Past, Celebrating Our Empowered Future” at Hempstead Hall on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. As part of the celebration, Arkansas State Senator Linda Chesterfield will commemorate the life and accomplishments of a local African American hero, Dorothy McFadden Hoover. Senator Linda Chesterfield represents Arkansas District 30, which includes parts of Pulaski County on both the south and north sides of the Arkansas River. She was elected to the Senate in November 2010 and sworn in January 2011. Read more about Hoover’s accomplishments here: https://www.uaht.edu/dorothy-mcfadden-hoover/.

The celebration will also feature an African American Drum Dance performance by “The Scholars” from Texarkana, Arkansas. The Scholars’ mission is to provide entrepreneurship programs for boys and girls aged 9-16. According to The Scholars’ website, drumming is one of the oldest forms of music and sends a message echoing the heartbeat of a nation and exhibiting the very life of a rich and everlasting culture.

“We are elated to have Hope native Senator Chesterfield visit our campus to honor the life of such an important historical figure as Dorothy McFadden Hoover,” Dr. Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor, said. “We encourage everyone in the communities we serve to join us for this special celebration.”

For more information about the ‘Commemorating Our Hidden Past, Celebrating Our Empowered Future’ event, call 870-722-8516.

