Virtual Aspiring Administrators Symposium October 2nd

The 3rd Annual Aspiring Administrators Virtual Symposium will be held this October 2nd. The theme this years is “The Next Normal: How Leaders Reset for Growth Beyond the Coronavirus.” The symposium this year will have several guest speakers from across the Texarkana area that include: Dr. Emily Cutrer (from Texas A&M University), Teresa Robinson (Principal from Liberty Eylau Early Education Center), Sherri Penix (TISD Chief Innovation Officer), and Dr. Cherry Ross Gooden (TABSE Higher Education Commission Chair).

To register for the event, simply scan the QR code below. This is a great event for those who are aspiring to obtain licenses to further their professional career in education, as well as those who are already in administrative positions who are wanting to learn more about resetting the growth and climate in schools after the impacts of COVID-19 continue to loom inside classrooms. Talk to your campus administrator before registering for this event to see if this may qualify for your state mandated professional development hours.

QR Code to Register for Event