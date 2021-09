Advertisement

The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting the third annual coat drive until the end of October. Now more than ever, families are struggling, and the need for warmer clothing will make the winter months more challenging. The coalition is collecting coats, gloves, socks, hand warmers & toiletry items at the Miller County Health Unit.

For more information or questions please reach out to Coalition Chair Melissa Mulholland at (501)304-8689.