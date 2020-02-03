Walk-On’s Opens in Texarkana

Advertisement

Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar officially opens its doors in Texarkana. Located at 5209 W Park Blvd, Walk-On’s has a fun sports atmosphere and a tasty Louisiana themed menu. The hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – Midnight.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is described as a restaurant that offers a game-day atmosphere with southern hospitality featuring menu items made from scratch using fresh ingredients.

Advertisement

Walk-On’s Texarkana Menu

Walk-On’s name comes from founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner who were walk-ons on the Louisiana State University basketball team. Drew Brees is also a co-owner and partner of the restaurant chain. Currently, the restaurant has more than 30 locations either open or under construction. No word on when construction is expected to begin on the Texarkana location.