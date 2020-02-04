CADC Announces Opening of Crisis Assistance LIHEAP Program

Advertisement

Central Arkansas Development Council announced today Crisis Assistance applications for the 2020 Winter Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be accepted beginning February 24, 2020.

Both Regular and Crisis Assistance applications will continue to be accepted until funds are exhausted in the following counties: Arkansas, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lincoln Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, and Union Counties. For additional information about dates, times and locations visit https://www.cadc.com/utility-assistance

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists low-income households with home energy costs by administering the Regular Assistance and Crisis Intervention Programs. Each program provides financial assistance to eligible households with a one-time per program payment to the household’s energy supplier or, under certain circumstances, to the applicant. The Crisis Intervention Program only provides assistance to eligible households facing energy-related emergencies.

Advertisement

For Community Action Agency information for other Arkansas counties, visit http://acaaa.org/local-community-action-agencies

CADC is a nonprofit Community Action Agency, an equal opportunity employer and a United Way Agency. The mission of CADC is to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty, to help vulnerable populations achieve their potential and to build strong communities in Arkansas through community action.