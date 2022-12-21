When Temperatures Stay Below Freezing! Tips From the TWU

Advertisement

Texarkana Water Utilities has some tips for when temperatures stay below freezing. This information has also been posted on the Texarkana Water Utilities website: https://twu.txkusa.org and sent to their customers that have enrolled in Email and Text Alert Notifications.

WHEN TEMPERATURES STAY BELOW FREEZING:

Give pipes a helping hand.

If pipes run through cabinets or vanities, open the doors to let warmer room temperatures flow in. Set your thermostat no lower than 55 degrees (F).

Keep water working.

Keep water working. Keep water moving through the pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run.

Disconnect all hoses.

Disconnect all hoses. Insulate outside faucets. Foam faucet covers are inexpensive and very easy to install. They come fully assembled and can be reused each season.

BUT IF YOUR PIPES DO FREEZE:

Shut off the water immediately

Don’t attempt to thaw pipes without turning off the main shut-off valve. Thaw pipes with warm air.

You can melt the frozen water in the pipe by warming the air around it with a hair dryer or space heater. Be sure not to leave space heaters unattended and avoid the use of kerosene heaters or open flames.

Be careful turning water back on.

Once pipes are thawed, slowly turn the water back on and check pipes and joints for any cracks or leaks that might have been caused by freezing.