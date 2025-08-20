Abandoned in Texarkana: Two Young Dogs Need Loving Home(s)

Sponsor

Recently, in the Texarkana area, two young dogs were found abandoned—underweight, infested, and frightened. Left to fend for themselves, they didn’t know what would come next. But thanks to a compassionate rescuer, their journey toward recovery has begun.

Despite their rough start, these smart, affectionate puppy brothers are gaining strength, wagging their tails, and showing nothing but hope for a brighter future.

🩺 Both have received their first round of vaccinations (8/10/25), deworming, and flea/tick treatments. They still need rabies shots—but more than anything, they need a safe, loving forever home.

📞 Interested in adopting or meeting them? Please contact Laura-Klein@outlook.com

Even if you’re not able to adopt, sharing their story could help them find the families they’re meant for. Thank you for helping give these dogs the second chance they deserve.