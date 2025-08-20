TYPE O DONORS URGENTLY NEEDED: Exclusive Offer from Lifeshare

Sponsor

Summer is a season for family vacations, cookouts, and time outdoors; and it’s also a time when blood donations drop sharply. In fact, donations decrease by about 20% during the summer months, creating a critical shortage for patients in need.

Right now, the need is urgent: supplies of Type O blood are rapidly declining.

Why Type O Matters So Much

O-Positive blood is the most common type, found in about 39% of the population. Because it’s compatible with more than 80% of patients with positive blood types, it’s the blood type most often transfused in hospitals.

O-Negative blood is known as the universal donor. Any patient, regardless of blood type, can safely receive it. Doctors depend on O-Negative in emergencies, trauma cases, and for newborns when seconds matter most.

“Every time a Type O donor gives, they’re providing hope for patients who may not have another option,” said Mandi Johnson, Director of Community Engagement at LifeShare.“We are so grateful for our Type O donors who step up for their community in times of need and we’re asking our O donors to donate now.”

Special Thank-You Gift for Type O Donors

To recognize their lifesaving impact, LifeShare is offering an exclusive reward. Type O donors who donate blood or red cells at a LifeShare donor center or mobile blood drive between August 19 – September 9, 2025, will receive a $25 eGift Card to a retailer of their choice. The promotion will be active at LifeShare donation sites across Louisiana, East Texas, and South Arkansas.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.lifeshare.org/give or call 800-256-5433 for more information. This promotion is open to Type O donors ages 18+ who successfully complete a whole blood or red cell donation. Donors must have a valid email address on file with LifeShare. Gift cards are distributed electronically within 1 week. Additional

terms and conditions apply. Visit www.lifeshare.org/promos for full promotion details.

About LifeShare Blood Center

Established in 1942, LifeShare Blood Center provides blood components to hospitals and medical facilities across Louisiana, East Texas, and South Arkansas. LifeShare’s mission is to connect donors and the lives they impact through the gift of blood, improving and saving lives in the communities it serves.