Sparklight Awards $5,000 to Texarkana Resources for the Disabled

Sparklight®, a leading broadband communications provider, recently awarded a $5,000 grant to Texarkana Resources for the Disabled through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund. The organization was one of 29 nonprofits across the company’s 24-state footprint that received grants totaling more than $125,000 during the most recent award period.

The Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards nearly $250,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations served by the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight®, Fidelity Communications, Hargray, ValuNet Fiber and CableAmerica), concentrates support in the following priority areas:

Education and Digital Literacy

Food Insecurity

Community Development

Texarkana Resources for the Disabled will use the grant in its employment, housing and training programs for adults with disabilities.

“We are very appreciative for the $5,000 received from Sparklight – and their ongoing volunteerism at our organization,” said Jennifer Lewis, Texarkana Resources for the Disabled CEO. “We have seen a large increase in those with disabilities seeking services and support. Sparklight’s generosity helped us serve many more individuals with disabilities so they can gain the skills and financial independence to live their most self-sufficient lives in our local community.”

Nonprofit organizations may apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for spring 2024 grants will be accepted between April 1-30, 2024.

