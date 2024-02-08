Sparklight Awards $5,000 to Texarkana Resources for the Disabled

Sparklight®, a leading broadband communications provider, recently awarded a $5,000 grant to Texarkana Resources for the Disabled through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund. The organization was one of 29 nonprofits across the company’s 24-state footprint that received grants totaling more than $125,000 during the most recent award period.
The Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards nearly $250,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations served by the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight®, Fidelity Communications, Hargray, ValuNet Fiber and CableAmerica), concentrates support in the following priority areas:
- Education and Digital Literacy
- Food Insecurity
- Community Development
Texarkana Resources for the Disabled will use the grant in its employment, housing and training programs for adults with disabilities.
“We are very appreciative for the $5,000 received from Sparklight – and their ongoing volunteerism at our organization,” said Jennifer Lewis, Texarkana Resources for the Disabled CEO. “We have seen a large increase in those with disabilities seeking services and support. Sparklight’s generosity helped us serve many more individuals with disabilities so they can gain the skills and financial independence to live their most self-sufficient lives in our local community.”
Nonprofit organizations may apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for spring 2024 grants will be accepted between April 1-30, 2024.
The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of Cable One’s corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:
- Supporting national organizations dedicated to advancing education and diversity, including the Emma Bowen Foundation and the National Diversity Council.
- Supporting the mission of Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition, as well as health, arts, leadership, and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
- Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. Since 2015, the company has planted 140,000 trees in its markets and national forests within the company’s footprint.
- Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.
- Fighting hunger in local communities through volunteerism and donations, as well as support to organizations such as Feed My Starving Children to make a difference in the lives of hungry kids around the world. Since 2018, Cable One has donated more than 51 tons of food and nearly $500,000 to address food insecurity.
For more information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, please visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.