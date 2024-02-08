A&M-Texarkana Offers Income Tax Filing Assistance through IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana students, faculty, and staff are providing tax preparation and filing assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. This IRS-sponsored initiative offers free tax preparation services to eligible individuals and families in the Texarkana community. VITA volunteers are IRS-certified and trained to accurately prepare basic federal returns, ensuring all applicable credits and deductions are claimed to provide maximum benefit to the taxpayers.

“The VITA program is a great way for us to help people save money and ensure they are receiving all the tax credits and deductions they deserve,” said Jay Davis, Executive Director of A&M-Texarkana’s Center for Financial Literacy and Investment. “I am proud of our students and faculty who volunteer their time and expertise to help others. We are committed to providing financial literacy resources to our campus community and beyond,” Davis added.

Funding for the university’s participation in the program is provided from the Texas Legislature through the university’s ongoing Better East Texas Initiative. Dr. Paul Goodchild, VITA Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Accounting at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, says that the program benefits both taxpayers and students alike. “We are saving hardworking people in the Texarkana area tax preparation fees while giving our students the opportunity to prepare and provide services like professionals,” he said.

VITA program assistance is available to individuals and families with annual household income under $64,000, as well as people with disabilities, taxpayers over the age of 60, and taxpayers who speak limited English. The VITA program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana is available from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from now until the program culminates on April 15, 2024. The VITA program is located inside Eagle Hall on the first floor of the University Center Building on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

For additional information on the VITA program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana contact the Center for Financial Literacy and Investment at 903-223-3147 or email Jay Davis at jay.davis@tamut.edu.