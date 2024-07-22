Back to School Health Event at Bowie County Family Health Center

Sponsor

The Bowie County Family Health Center is partnering with Special Health Resources (SHR) Texarkana Care Clinic to bring the Back to School Health Event on Tuesday, July 30th, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at 902. W 12th St., Texarkana, TX.

SHR Care Clinic will offer children’s physicals for $15 per child, and the Health Department will administer vaccines for children 18 years and younger. Parents are asked to bring any vaccine records they have as well as the required school forms for physicals.

For more information, please contact the Health Department at (903) 798-3250.

