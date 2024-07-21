Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Dies in Crash

Sponsor

On Sunday, 7/21/2024, at approximately 1:02 am, an Officer with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, initiated a traffic stop on three motorcycles, in the 3600 block of Arkansas Boulevard. The motorcycles immediately fled from the Officer and were pursued. As one of the motorcycles entered the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Arkansas Boulevard, it collided with a passenger vehicle not involved in the pursuit. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and later pronounced deceased at Saint Michael’s Hospital, in Texarkana, Texas. The driver of the passenger vehicle sustained minor cuts and bruises and was treated on the scene by LifeNet.

The other motorcyclists involved in this pursuit have not been apprehended at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.