Brian Matthews, Candidate for Texarkana Texas Mayor, announces town hall meeting

Brian Matthews will host a town hall meeting at Bringle Lake Park West Pavilion on August 31 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Topics will include COVID-19, the infrastructure bill and economic development. Citizens are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

“Candid conversations are essential to learning what we have in common and embracing what makes us unique,” Matthews said. “Our diverse voices are needed to fuel spirited conversations that could potentially lead to plans to solve any unique problem we face. From defending our right to be safe from COVID-19, our right to not be regulated to wear masks, and our desire for the sustainable integrity of our communities and neighborhoods, to equitable city-wide monetary distribution for infrastructure, this town hall meeting allows citizens to be directly involved in the decision-making process and share in finding solutions that improve our city.”

Citizens are welcome to submit their questions prior to the town hall meeting to brian@matthewsformayor.com.

To learn more about Brian’s vision to build a brighter for Texarkana, Texas, visit www.MatthewsForMayor.com