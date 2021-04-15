Bulk Waste can be disposed of curbside in Texarkana, Texas

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas reminds residents that one cubic yard of bulk waste can be placed curbside free of charge with waste and recycling carts with normal waste collection weekly.

“City-wide clean up efforts are underway this Spring,” David Orr, Assistant City Manager said. “The City is encouraging participating in a trash-off this weekend, there’s a community wide yard sale and electronics recycling event scheduled for early May, and the Chamber of Commerce has a new anti-litter campaign in the works. We just hope to provide residents with a timely reminder that they can always put bulk waste at the curb, and it will be picked up with their trash.”



One cubic yard of bulk waste is the equivalent of the addition of two of the 96-gallon waste carts or an item the size of a sofa, large chair, or washing machine.

Those needing to remove an amount of bulk waste exceeding the one cubic yard allotment can make arrangements for the removal of such items by contacting Waste Management at (903) 794-4111 to schedule a pick-up and make payment arrangements.

