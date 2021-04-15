UA Cossatot CARES Grant Application Re-Opens

Advertisement

UA Cossatot recently received an additional $387,000 in HEERF II funds for student financial relief. UA Cossatot will re-open the application to distribute Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for spring 2021 students on April 15, 2021.

Students who qualify for the grant will receive $500 if they are enrolled in 9 credit hours or more. Students who qualify for the grant will receive $250 if they are enrolled in 3 to 8 credit hours. There will be no deadline to apply; however, funds are limited. Eligible students will continue to be awarded until all funds are disbursed. A change in the most recent award guidelines now allows dual-enrolled high school students to apply for the new HEERF II funds.

The CARES Grant is intended to help offset expenses students experienced because of the COVID-19 health emergency. Student applicants need to indicate their financial needs as a result of COVID-19 on their application. According to Chancellor Dr. Steve Cole, “We will continue to get this federal funding into the hands of UA Cossatot students as quickly as possible to help them with their financial needs caused by the ongoing pandemic. We also will have additional application windows this summer and next fall as long as we continue to receive HEERF funding. We want to make sure that UA Cossatot students can continue to pursue their educational goals and us getting this funding to them is our most important job”.

UA Cossatot CARES Grant applications will be sent to student’s college and personal emails as well as a mailed letter with a QR code to apply.

For more information on eligibility requirements and a list of Frequently Asked Questions please visit www.cccua.edu/CARES.