City and Texarkana College Host EPA Brownfields Job Training Kickoff Event

The City of Texarkana, Texas, in collaboration with Texarkana College, is set to host a Job Training event alongside EPA Region 6. The EPA Brownfields Job Training Kickoff Event will take place on Thursday, March 21st, at 2:00 p.m. at Texarkana College’s McCullough Industrial Technology Center, located at 1222 Coolidge Avenue. This kickoff event aims to disseminate crucial information about the program’s objectives, benefits to residents, and its positive implications for regional employers.

The event marks the recent allocation of a $500,000 EPA Brownfields Job Training Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This grant is specifically tailored to address the environmental challenges posed by brownfield sites while simultaneously creating opportunities for area residents who are unemployed or underemployed equipping them with crucial job skills necessary for an enduring career.

Mayor Bob Bruggeman emphasizes the significance this program has for Texarkana.

“This workforce development component of the EPA Brownfields Program will empower Texarkana by offering industry certifications to approximately 61 unemployed or underemployed residents,” said Bruggeman. “This is important to our citizens as well as our local industry.”

Executive Director of Community and Business Education at Texarkana College Mendy Sharp expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with the City of Texarkana, Texas, and EPA Region 6,” said Sharp. “This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing individuals for rewarding careers, unlocking their potential, and fostering economic prosperity throughout our region.”

Grants Administration Manager Daphnea Ryan highlights how this opportunity is a significant step forward in the City’s efforts to revitalize the community.

“Over the past fourteen years, the Brownfields Program has expanded and offers life-changing opportunities for our citizens,” said Ryan. “This informative event symbolizes a collaborative effort poised to empower our community, enrich lives, and pave the way for a brighter future in Texarkana.”

This event is free for the public to attend and for individuals seeking additional information regarding the EPA Brownfields Job Training Grant and related programs, please contact Daphnea Ryan at (903) 798-3934 or dryan@texarkanatexas.gov.