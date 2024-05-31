City to Begin 2024 Major Road Maintenance Plan

Sponsor

The City started its 2024 Major Road Maintenance this week and is estimated to be completed at the end of August this year.

During this time, the following streets may be affected by reconstruction:

Canadian Street – From Colorado St (S) to W 40th St

Milam Street – From New Boston Road to W 10th St

Airline Dr – From Prestige Ln to Southernmost concrete

Collum Street – From Robbins St to Lumpkin St

In addition to these improvements, other streets will have maintenance performed in stages starting with Jones Lane from Kings Hwy to FM 559 in June and Knotty Pines Street from Clear Creek Drive to Knotty Pine Place will take place in July.

The Major Road Maintenance has been an ongoing project starting back in 2018 and has provided significant roadway improvements to streets such as Belt Road, Cooks Lane, and College Drive. The City has budgeted for $980,000 on roadwork this fiscal year. Of that total, $872,000 will be coming from the Major Road Maintenance fund and $108,000 from the Street Department maintenance budget.

Public Works Director Dusty Henslee speaks to how this project will improve city streets.

“Road maintenance is an important part of our city’s infrastructure, our citizens quality of life, and safety for motorists and emergency response,” said Henslee. “Our focus on these major roadway improvements will ensure the infrastructure can meet future demands and growth.”

Contractors will ensure proper traffic control and free flow of traffic at all times during the course of these projects. If there are any questions or concerns during this time, please contact the Public Works Department at (903) 798-3948.