Hospice of Texarkana Offering Children’s Grief Day

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana is hosting its 24th annual Good Grief Day, a grief camp for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one, on June 7, 2024, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., at the Landmark Church Event Center (1601 Mall Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503). Hospice of Texarkana’s Good Grief Day endeavors to provide a sense of comfort and understanding during a difficult time in grieving children’s lives and allow them to connect with peers who are also experiencing grief.

Good Grief Day is for children ages 7 – 15 who are grieving due to death, incarceration, or deployment of a loved one, or maybe their parents have divorced, or they have moved from familiar surroundings and seek ways to accept painful feelings while gaining a new sense of normal. During the free grief day camp, bereavement counseling professionals will utilize art, music, play, and grief curriculum to assist children in identifying their unspoken feelings and processing their grief. “Our goal with these age-appropriate activities is to provide a safe and creative outlet for the grieving children to express their painful feelings. We strive for Good Grief Day to encourage a sense of empowerment and resilience as grieving children navigate through their loss,” said Amy Mohon, LCSW, Director of Psychosocial Services at Hospice of Texarkana.

McAnally also notes, “We know that Good Grief Day has created a sense of community among the participants in previous years, allowing them to connect with others going through similar experiences. They see that they are not the only child who is grieving.” Please RSVP to reserve a spot for your child today, and parents are also welcome to attend to learn to process their feelings. If you or a loved one are interested in attending Good Grief Day or learning more about any of Hospice of Texarkana’s additional free grief support groups, you should contact their office at 903-794-4263.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual, and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided over $900,000 of uncompensated care to our community in 2023. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org.

