Council Passes Resolution Related to Soccer Field and Baseball Field Upgrades

The City of Texarkana, Texas City Council passed two resolutions for construction at Swanger Complex located at Spring Lake Park and for construction at the soccer complex located at Grady T. Wallace Park. Among other upgrades, the project will turf the fields at Swanger Complex and turf and recondition the soccer fields at Grady T. Wallace, an upgrade that will boost sports tourism and attract more tournaments, as well as accommodate local leagues who use the fields year-round. The total project costs have been approved not to exceed $11,579,332 between the two parks. The projects will primarily be funded out of the 2023 Bond Fund which was intended to develop the local economy through sports tourism.

“We’ve been working diligently with MTG and Symmetry Sports Construction on this project,” Ross Cowling, Sports and League Manager for the City of Texarkana, Texas, said. “It’s a major improvement, but also a big investment for our community to have these upgrades for the business that it will bring to town. City Council approved resolution 2024-025 which includes renovations of baseball fields and bull pens, remodeling concession/restroom building, removal of existing and construction of new concrete fire lane, upgrades to parking lot and sidewalks, upgrades to gate/entry way and lighting upgrades for field 5 at Swanger Baseball Complex at Spring Lake Park. The project will turf six baseball fields with synthetic turf giving the fields capabilities for all age groups, expand and remodel the restroom/concession facilities and add a canopy for the breezeway, and create new sidewalk access and fire lane access. Council approved the project in an amount not to exceed $8,279,710.

City Council approved resolution 2024-024 including field conversion, regrading of natural grass soccer fields, renovation of existing concession and restroom facilities, removal of asphalt drive, construction of new fire lane, natural grass renovation, shockwave and topdressing, and installation of sidewalks and gate/entry way at Grady T. Wallace Park in an amount not to exceed $3,199,622. The project will provide one new synthetic turf field, built to accommodate several different age groups.

