The Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees approves New Assistant Superintendent, Kristen Giles

The Pleasant Grove Independent School District is proud to announce Kristen Giles as the new Assistant Superintendent of Staff and Student Services. After serving three years as the Principal of Pleasant Grove High School, Giles is set to bring her wealth of experience and leadership to a broader role within the district. She will begin her new position on July 1.

“Kristen’s deep-rooted connection with our community makes her the perfect choice for Assistant Superintendent,” said Pleasant Grove ISD Superintendent Chad Pirtle. “She knows the students, staff, and community and has a foundation of trust with each group.”

Giles began her 30 year career in education at PGISD where she helped the district pass three bonds and founded the Pleasant Grove Education Foundation as the Director of Business and Community Partnerships. Giles has also served as a high school assistant principal, middle school dean of students, an instructional technologist, and a teacher for Pleasant Grove ISD. Giles received her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Education in Administration from Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

Giles has served in numerous community organizations including the Junior League of Texarkana (Past President), Junior Achievement, United Way, Women for the Arts, and is a past board member of the First United Methodist Church in Texarkana, AR. In 2019, Giles received the Texas A&M-Texarkana Distinguished Alumni Award.

“It’s an honor to step into this role and continue to serve the district I have always called home,” Giles said. “I am excited to further our mission of ensuring high levels of learning for all students and continue working alongside our incredible team of educators, students, and the community.”

