Festive Fun Continues in the Texarkana Arts & Historic District

The Texarkana Arts & Historic District is already buzzing with Christmas spirit and is excited to continue the festive fun with events throughout the month.

The historic Ace of Clubs House kicked off the season with its Ace Shines Bright opening night, offering the public a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the ongoing restoration of this Texarkana treasure. Throughout December, visitors can tour the first floor, which has been transformed into a holiday design showcase featuring rooms decorated by local designers. Tickets are $20 per guest and may be purchased online or at the Museum of Regional History, located at 219 N State Line Ave.

Learn more: https://texarkanamuseum.org/upcoming-events/

The Texarkana Symphony Orchestra will present its Annual Christmas at the Perot on Sunday, December 14 at 4:00 p.m. The concert will feature beloved traditions including a community sing-along, the announcement of the Celebrity Conductor Competition winner, Santa’s appearance, and performances by the Community Ballet of Texarkana, Curtain Call Productions/Pleasant Grove High School, and special guests from the Texarkana Regional Chorale.

Event details: https://www.texarkanasymphony.org/christmas-at-the-perot-25

One of Texarkana’s most anticipated traditions, the Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade, has been rescheduled due to weather and will now take place on Monday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. Visitors from across the region gather downtown each year to enjoy festive floats, lights, and holiday spirit.



More information: https://www.mainstreettexarkana.org/christmas-parade.html

The beloved Christmas on Main celebration returns on Saturday, December 20th, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Perot Theatre. The all-day event is filled with family-friendly activities, including:

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Ice Skating — $5 per skater

Vendors

Movies

Food Trucks

Carriage Rides

Crafts

Meet Santa

Live Music

Movies at the Perot Theatre

Holiday films will be shown throughout the day:

10:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

$6 General Admission | $20 Santa VIP

2:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

$6 General Admission | $30 Who Fest

7:00 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

$7 General Admission

For tickets and full event details, visit: https://www.perottheatre.org/christmasonmain