Texarkana Law Enforcement Unites Behind Kelley Crisp for Bowie County District Attorney

Texarkana, Texas—More than 130 local law enforcement professionals have announced their support for Republican Kelley Crisp in her campaign for Bowie County Criminal District Attorney. The endorsements include the Texarkana Police Officers Association (TPOA) and the Texarkana Municipal Police Association (TMPA)—the two organizations representing the officers who work most closely with Crisp on the county’s most serious criminal cases. Crisp has also received a formal letter of support from the Nash Police Department.

“You have been a fierce advocate for the people of this county,” TPOA President Billy McAnally wrote in the organization’s formal endorsement letter. “We believe your strong positions on issues that impact public safety and the security of Bowie County deserve our support and endorsement.”

Officers who work alongside Crisp point out that her early and sustained involvement in major investigations is uncommon in prosecution work. She reviews evidence on-scene, participates in overnight briefings and stays connected to investigators as cases develop. That hands-on approach has become a hallmark of her work.

“Law enforcement works alongside Kelley Crisp every day,” said Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal. “From investigating to prosecutions, we depend on Kelley to get justice in our courts of law, and she has never let us down.”

In the Nash Police Department’s letter of support, Chief of Police Kelly Dial cited Crisp’s professionalism, integrity, and dedication to the pursuit of justice.

“Your collaborative efforts with local law enforcement have significantly enhanced our ability to investigate cases effectively, resulting in safer outcomes for the communities we serve,” Dial wrote. “Your unwavering commitment to seeking justice for victims and holding offenders accountable reflects the core values that are essential for this critical role.”

The support from TPOA, TMPA, NPD and law enforcement professionals county-wide reflects years of collaboration on complex criminal investigations. As the Chief Felony Prosecutor for the 202nd District Court, Crisp has handled many of the county’s most demanding cases, including capital murder, aggravated sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking. She has tried more than 135 felony jury trials, bringing extensive courtroom experience to cases that shape public safety outcomes for the entire region.

“I’m grateful for the trust of the officers who protect our community,” Crisp said. “Working alongside them has been one of the most meaningful parts of my career, and I take seriously the responsibility of supporting their work and standing up for victims.”

Crisp’s trial record includes the capital murder case State of Texas v. Taylor Parker, during which she and her team were recognized by the Texas Department of Public Safety for their role in the investigation and prosecution. She also serves as a frequent instructor at the regional police academy and participates in statewide training for prosecutors.

Outside of her courtroom responsibilities, Crisp is active in community education efforts around crime prevention, child abuse awareness, and online safety. She serves as president of the ArkLaTex 100 Club, supporting first responders and their families; volunteers with the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center; and works with schools and civic groups on issues related to child protection. In 2025, she received CASA’s Hero of Hope Award for her advocacy on behalf of child abuse victims.

Crisp has served in the Bowie County Criminal District Attorney’s Office since 2010. She became the county’s first woman First Assistant Criminal District Attorney in 2019 before transitioning into her current role as Chief Felony Prosecutor. She holds a BA, MA, and Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas.

Crisp lives in Texarkana with her husband, John, and their son.

For more information about Crisp, visit electkelleycrisp.com.