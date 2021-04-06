Joint Operations Center Bowie County/City of Texarkana, TX

Advertisement

Beginning tomorrow, April 7, 2021, the walk-up vaccine clinic in New Boston will open operations at 10:00 a.m., instead of the original 9:00 a.m., and remain open until all vaccines allocated for each day are dispensed.

The vaccine clinic is administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone over the age of 18. No appointment is necessary.

Vaccines are being given at the New Boston Community Center, 301 N.E. Front Street, New Boston, Texas 75570.

Locally, Texas DSHS reports six new cases since yesterday for a total of 4,688 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, and 2,167 probable cases with 207 deaths. The Department of State Health Services is reporting 405 active cases currently in Bowie County.