Registration for Summer and Fall Classes is Underway now at U of A Hope-Texarkana

Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now.

UAHT has the most affordable tuition and fees in the State of Arkansas. The College offers Bowie and Cass County residents the same affordable in-state tuition rate. Along with affordable tuition, UAHT offers a textbook rental program where students can rent college textbooks for only $20 per credit hour. The UAHT Foundation offers students over one hundred twenty privately funded scholarships. There are also numerous financial aid opportunities, institutional scholarships, and work-study programs available to students. UAHT even offers the “U Can Scholarship,” which may qualify students to take a free three-hour course.

The College offers an Associate of Arts in General Education degree 100% online so students can earn the first two years of a bachelor’s degree around their busy schedule. UAHT also provides a variety of world-class technical programs such as Diesel Technology, HVAC, Industrial Electricity, Industrial Maintenance, Power Technologies, and Welding that prepare students for great jobs fast. Other in-demand programs include Funeral Services, EMT & Paramedic, Nursing, Medical Lab Technician, and more.

Summer I classes begin June 2, summer II classes start July 6, and fall classes begin August 23.

For more information or to enroll at U of A Hope-Texarkana, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124, email pac@uaht.edu, or contact your advisor today.