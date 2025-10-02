New Historical Marker Dedication Ceremony Scheduled in Downtown

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas will host a dedication ceremony for the replacement of the Wavell’s Colony historical marker near the United States Post Office and Courthouse in downtown Texarkana on Friday, October 10th, at 12:00 p.m.

The original marker, first installed in 1969, was reported stolen in 2015. This ceremony will officially unveil the replacement marker, restoring an important piece of regional history to public view.

City of Texarkana, Texas Historic Preservation Officer Matt Solomon looks forward to bringing a piece of our regions history back to the public.

“This replacement marker is more than just a sign, it’s a recognition of the settlers and stories that shaped our community,” said Solomon. “We are proud to preserve and honor Texarkana’s history for future generations.”

The Wavell’s Colony marker commemorates the ambitious settlement project launched in 1826 by General Arthur G. Wavell, a Scottish-born soldier of fortune. Under the terms of a Mexican land grant, Wavell agreed to bring 400 to 500 families into a vast area along the Red River. Ben Milam, noted Texas frontiersman, served as his agent. While many pioneers were successfully introduced to the area, disputes between Mexico and the United States prevented Wavell from issuing land titles. Later, some settlers were able to secure titles from the Republic of Texas.

The colony’s boundaries once encompassed nearly all of present-day Bowie and Red River Counties in Texas, Miller County in Arkansas, and possibly lands farther west, underscoring its significant role in shaping the history of the region.

To celebrate the occasion, a local food truck will be stationed outside the Post Office from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, giving the public an opportunity to gather, eat, and reflect on the unique heritage of Texarkana.

For more information, contact Historic Preservation Officer Matt Solomon at john.solomon@texarkanatexas.gov or (903) 798-3949.