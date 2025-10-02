Arkansas State Police Arrest Former Captain of Little River County Jail

Sponsor

SEARCY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Special Agents have arrested former captain of the Little River County Jail, Kenneth Lee Vaughn, 53, of Ashdown, in connection with a felony sexual assault investigation.

On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, ASP Special Agents took Vaughn into custody following an investigation that revealed he engaged in sexual contact with an inmate from Little River County. The offense occurred during the inmate’s transport through White County to an Arkansas Department of Corrections facility.

Vaughn surrendered to Agents at the White County Detention Center, where he was booked and charged with felony Third Degree Sexual Assault. His bond has been set at $25,000.

The investigation is ongoing.