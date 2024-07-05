New Member Elected to City Council for Ward 3

Sponsor

A new council member for Ward 3, Steve Thompson, will be sworn in on Monday, August 12th, at Texarkana, Texas City Hall. The ceremony will take place during the council meeting, which begins at 6:00 pm.

Texas constitutional law states a special election is required when a council member’s term of three or more years is vacated and there are more than 12 months left on the term. At the time of vacancy, the city has 120 days to fill the seat by holding a special election. During the June 10th meeting, city council called the special election and allowed filing for the seat for two weeks. Steve Thompson was declared elected due to no opponent.

Mayor Bob Bruggeman expressed his gratitude for Thompson’s service.

“On behalf of our city, I am delighted to welcome Steve Thompson to our City Council,” said Mayor Bob Bruggeman. “Steve brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and a fresh perspective that will undoubtedly benefit our community. We look forward to working together to continue building a city that thrives and serves all its residents.”

The Ward 3 seat has remained open since the passing of former council woman Betty Williams who dutifully served her community for 7 years. Thompson is a native of Plainview, TX and is the President of Capital Title’s Texarkana Branch. Thompson is a devoted husband and father of two and makes family his top priority. He has also served on the city’s Historical Landmark Preservation Committee since June of 2013.

