Bobby L. May, 94, of Texarkana passed away on July 4, 2024. He was born February 15, 1930, to Johnnie and Leena May in Denton County, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 66 years, Mary and granddaughter Marinda Thomas.

Survivors include his children Cherie Davis and husband Randy of Texarkana, Arkansas, Larry May of Tyler, Texas, Randy May and wife Debbie of Texarkana, Texas, Shedera Combs and husband Joe of Texarkana, Texas; nine grandchildren, April Lane, Jeremy Davis, Lyndee Braley, Carrie Slay, Zach Minton, Jaird Minton, Matt Combs, Jason Combs; two special friends Vannie Moss and Rick Acker; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Monday, July 8, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

