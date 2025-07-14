Texarkana City Council to Convene for July Meeting with Focus on Infrastructure, Community Development

Sponsor

🗓️ Texarkana, TX — July 14, 2025 The Texarkana City Council will hold its regular meeting tonight at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers at 220 Texas Blvd., with a full agenda that highlights infrastructure improvements, community development initiatives, and upcoming public events.

🏛️ Council Business and Community Engagement

Mayor Bob Bruggeman will open the meeting alongside Council Members from all six wards. Council Member Cole Meador will lead the invocation and pledge. The Mayor’s remarks will spotlight upcoming events, including:

Popsicles in the Park at Spring Lake Park (July 17 & 24) and Rotary Splash Pad (July 31)

at Spring Lake Park (July 17 & 24) and Rotary Splash Pad (July 31) Farmers Market Days at 500 N. Stateline Ave. (July 19, 26 & August 2), featuring themes like “Bakers Bounty” and “Downward Dogs Day of Summer”

📝 Key Items for Consideration

The Council will vote on several resolutions and ordinances, including:

General Election Call for November 4 to elect Council Members for Wards 4 and 6

for November 4 to elect Council Members for Wards 4 and 6 Water Treatment Contracts funded through the Utility’s 2025–2026 Operating Budget

funded through the Utility’s 2025–2026 Operating Budget Airport Janitorial Services Contract with Blackwood Janitorial Services ($82,740 annually)

with Blackwood Janitorial Services ($82,740 annually) Solar Carport Lease Funding in coordination with Texarkana, Arkansas

in coordination with Texarkana, Arkansas HVAC Upgrades for City Hall and Southwest Center using energy efficiency grants

for City Hall and Southwest Center using energy efficiency grants Southwest Center Gym Improvements , including new flooring and bleachers

, including new flooring and bleachers Civil Service Commission Reappointment of Commissioner Brandon Washington

✈️ Infrastructure and Regional Cooperation

Two major action items include:

Transfer of FAA Entitlements ($491,597) to Fort Smith Airport Commission

($491,597) to Fort Smith Airport Commission State Infrastructure Bank Loan (up to $1.4 million) for relocating a 10” treated water main along US 82

🏘️ Zoning and Development Briefings

First briefings will introduce proposed zoning changes and site plan approvals for properties on Pleasant Grove Road, Alexander Avenue, and Iowa Street. These will be discussed further at the August 11 meeting.

📣 Public Hearings

The Council will also hold hearings and vote on:

A Special Election for proposed City Charter amendments

for proposed City Charter amendments Adoption of the CDBG PY25 Annual Action Plan

Extension of the 1985 Millwood Water System Agreement

Multiple rezoning requests across Wards 5 and 6

across Wards 5 and 6 Amendments to natural gas rate schedules for Summit Utilities Arkansas, Inc.

🗣️ Public Participation

Residents are invited to speak during the open forum, with a five-minute time limit (ten minutes if using a translator). Speakers must submit an information sheet to the City Secretary prior to commenting.