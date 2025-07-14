CAPTURED IN DALLAS BY THE FBI: BENJAMIN SONG

Sponsor

**UPDATE** Song captured in Dallas on 7/15/25.

BENJAMIN HANIL SONG is wanted for Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer; Discharging a Firearm During, in Relation to, and in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.

DESCRIPTION

Date of birth: March 22, 1993

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Race: Asian

Sex: Male

REWARD

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Benjamin Hanil Song.

CAUTION

Benjamin Hanil Song is wanted for his alleged involvement in the July 4, 2025, attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. This location is a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detention Facility. During this attack, an Alvarado Police Officer was shot and wounded.

On July 9, 2025, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Song in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, after he was charged with Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer and Discharging a Firearm During, in Relation to, and in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.

The Dallas, Texas, field office has asked neighboring states to disseminate information on Song.

SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS

If you have information concerning this case, please call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.