Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Begins Master Plan Process

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department is launching Advance TXK Parks, a master planning initiative that is focused on future development of Texarkana, Texas parks, trails, and facilities. Advance TXK Parks will include three public meetings which will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 6:30 PM

Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 6:30 PM

Tuesday, February 11, 202,5 at 6:30 PM

Each meeting will be held at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center located at 2910 S. Cowhorn Creek Loop, Texarkana, Texas.

City of Texarkana, Texas Parks & Recreation Project Manager Keith Beason welcomes residents to join in the discussion.

“The Master Plan will serve as a blueprint for our Parks and Recreation department over the next 15 to 20 years,” said Beason. “We encourage everyone to participate in this process, so together, we can elevate our parks and facilities to better meet the needs of the community.”

The Parks and Recreation Department is collaborating with Norris Design, an engineering firm that contributed to the development of the Texarkana, Texas Comprehensive Plan established in 2016. Norris Design is a multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm specializing in planning, landscape architecture, civil engineering, and urban design. They provide services for a variety of projects, including residential, commercial, mixed-use, recreational, and public sector developments. Norris Design focuses on creating sustainable and innovative solutions that integrate functionality with aesthetic appeal, aiming to enhance communities and environments through thoughtful design and engineering practices.

Project Lead of Norris Design Rick Leisner shared his excitement on the future of Texarkana, Texas parks.

“We are looking forward to working with the citizens of Texarkana, Texas to develop a Parks and Recreation Plan that will best serve the community,” said Leisner.

In addition to the public meetings there will be an online citizen survey that can be completed by the public. This survey will launch prior to the second meeting held on February 11, 2024, on the project website https://www.txkparks.com/.

For more information, contact Keith Beason at keith.beason@texarkanatexas.gov or (903) 798-1715.

