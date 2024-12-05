TASD is Accepting Head Football Coach Search Committee Member Nominations

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) is pleased to announce the formation of a Search Committee to assist in the selection of a new Head Football Coach for Arkansas High School.

The Search Committee will consist of representatives from various stakeholders, including students, parents, community members, TASD staff, and administrators. We value the input of all voices in identifying a leader who will uphold the proud tradition of excellence in Razorback athletics and inspire success on and off the field.

Individuals interested in serving on the Head Football Coach Search Committee must complete the Search Committee Nomination Form by Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 4:30 p.m.

Together, we can shape the future of Razorback football and continue to build a program rooted in integrity, teamwork, and achievement.

Click the link to complete the Search Committee form. https://forms.gle/HaP9uMayWCzZ3ryi9