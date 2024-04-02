Texarkana Trash Off and TAMUT Big Event 2024

Sponsor

On Saturday, April 13th, The City of Texarkana, Texas, will participate in the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off event from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This event is an opportunity for residents to help clean up their area roadways and beautify the community.

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will also host the Big Event alongside the trash-off. This event includes a day of service during which students, faculty, staff, alumni, and families unite to extend a helping hand to the community. The City will participate by hosting numerous project sites around town.

The City will host three locations this year for the Big Event and Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off: Beverly, Rosehill, and New Town. Residents can bring their bulk waste and trash to each location, which will include roll-offs (Electronics, paint, tires, and batteries will not be allowed).

Please see the location below for each site.

Rosehill: The Scholars Community Center (1303 Milam St, Texarkana, TX 75501) New Town: Bell Park (3208 Lincoln Ave, Texarkana, TX 75503) Beverly: Community Center. (901 Lumpkin St, Texarkana, TX 75501)

For more information, please contact the City’s Planning and Community Development Department at 903-798-3904.