Texarkana Water Utilities Announces Temporary Change to Water Disinfection Procedures

Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) will begin a temporary change to the method of disinfecting our drinking water beginning September 16, 2024, and lasting about 4 weeks. The water will remain safe to drink throughout the process. TWU normally uses chloramine, a mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. Beginning Sunday, September 15, 2024, and for approximately 4 weeks, TWU will use chlorine only also known as “free chlorine”. The periodic temporary conversion from chloramine to free chlorine is a widely used preventative maintenance procedure for municipal water systems in both Texas and Arkansas. TWU previously performed this procedure in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, July-August 2022, July-August 2023, and May of 2024.

Over time minerals may attach to pipes and release when there are changes in pressure that may result in discoloration. Other processes such as nitrification and the growth of biofilm may also occur in water distribution pipes. Biofilm growth can cause a reduction in the effectiveness of residual disinfectants over time. The use of free chlorine will help cleanse the lines, reduce the occurrence of nitrification and biofilm, and ensure that we provide quality water for the customers served by TWU.

Citizens may see more flushing of fire hydrants by TWU staff during this process. Certain water lines with low flow must be flushed more often to ensure the free chlorinated water is adequately moving through the water distribution system.

Free chlorine is a stronger disinfectant than chloramine. As a result, some water-users may experience a slight change in the aesthetics of their water during the conversion, including a noticeable “chlorine odor” and slight discoloration. This should lessen after a couple of weeks and does not affect the safety of the water supply.

TWU encourages kidney dialysis patients to speak with their equipment supplier; different types of equipment may have varying needs and require adjustments.

The processes most aquariums have for removing chloramines from water should be the same with free chlorine and need no adjustments. Even so, fish tank operators are encouraged to confirm that with their equipment supplier. Local pet stores have also been informed of the conversion.

TWU will monitor chlorine levels and water-quality standards in the distribution system daily to ensure the safety of the water and that all state and regulatory standards are met.

A list of frequently asked questions and answers will be posted on TWU’s website https://twu.txkusa.org If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Rick Barton, Water Production Manager, or Chris Cagle, Laboratory Supervisor at 903-798-3850.

Texarkana Water Utilities

“Free Chlorine Conversion”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a “free chlorine conversion”?

A free chlorine conversion is a process by which a water system switches its disinfection process from chloramines (a combination of chlorine and ammonia) to free chlorine to improve the long-term quality of its drinking water.

Why is Texarkana Water Utilities implementing a “free chlorine conversion”?

To improve the overall water quality in our distribution system by preventing or eliminating discoloration problems from minerals, biofilm, or nitrification. Texarkana Water Utilities has been able to maintain excellent water quality for its customers without having to flush excessively. Excessive flushing to maintain water quality is one of the most significant triggers that water systems use in determining whether a “free chlorine conversion” is warranted. Texarkana Water Utilities is working towards the regular scheduling of “free chlorine conversion” in order to significantly improve the quality of our drinking water, while also reducing our water loss to flushing.

Is this the first time that Texarkana Water Utilities has implemented a free chlorine conversion?

No; previously 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, July-August 2022, and July-August 2023.

Are “free chlorine conversions” a common practice among water systems?

Yes. This is a common industry standard for preventative maintenance in drinking water distribution systems. Many utilities throughout both states and across the country that use chloramines for their primary distribution disinfectant convert to free chlorine on an “as needed” basis. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) endorse and support this procedure.

How long will the “free chlorine conversion” last?

The duration of the "free chlorine conversion" will be approximately 4 weeks.

Does the “free chlorine conversion” pose any health risks? Will the water be safe to drink and use?

The process is entirely safe and poses no health risks to customers. The water is safe to drink, and customers can use the water as normal.

Will I need to do anything differently during the conversion?

No action is necessary during the conversion. Customers may drink and use their water as normal.

Why all the flushing?

Texarkana Water Utilities must directionally flush to maintain clear water for our customers and to ensure the free chlorine conversion has made it to the far reaches of our distribution system. Flushing should significantly subside after the termination of the conversion.

I have low water pressure. What do I do?

If you’re completely out of water, or have extremely low water pressures, contact the Texarkana Water Utilities Service Center immediately at (903) 798-3880. If your water pressure is just lower than normal, but is adequate to carry out your daily routine, please be patient, as this pressure drop will likely be short-lived. Water pressures should return to normal after flushing has been terminated in your area, and subsequent to the termination of the conversion.

I have discolored water. What do I do?

Flush toilets, bathtubs and faucets until your water clears. If it doesn’t clear with minor indoor flushing, contact the Texarkana Water Utilities Service Center at (903) 798-3880, so that they can determine whether additional flushing in your area is warranted.

My water has a strong chlorine smell. What is going on?

A chlorine smell is very normal during the conversion period, as the disinfectant is transitioning from chloramines to free chlorine. Chlorine concentrations maintained during the conversion will be well within ADH, TCEQ and EPA standards and will be entirely safe to consume and use as normal.

Will my clothing be safe in the laundry?

Yes, but as a safeguard do not wash clothing at times of known discoloration of water. Some people verify that their water is not discolored by running 1-2 inches of water in the bathtub to check for discoloration prior to running a load of laundry.

What do I need to know if I am on dialysis?

All medical facilities and dialysis centers have been, or will be, given advanced notice of the “free chlorine conversion”. As a precautionary measure you should consult your doctor if you have any questions about your dialysis treatment. Generally, more issues arise for systems converting to chloramines for the first time, Texarkana Water Utilities has used chloramines successfully for over 35 years, and as such medical facilities use proper pre-filters to remove the chloramine.

I have a fish tank. How will it affect my fish?

Processes in place to remove chloramines in water will remove free chlorine. No change or adjustment should be needed. However, Texarkana Water Utilities suggest that you contact your fish supplier and follow your equipment manufacturer’s recommendations.

I have additional questions, who should I contact?

Chris Cagle

Laboratory Supervisor

903-798-3850

Rick Barton

Water Production Manager

903-798-3850