Texarkana Homeless Coalition Hosts Community-Wide Opioids Education Workshop and Narcan Training

Sponsor

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition (TXKHC) in partnership with Texas A&M University-Texarkana, Texarkana College, Bridging the Gaps Arkansas, Community Healthcore, Communities Unlimited, Texarkana Emergency Center, and LifeNet is hosting a Community-Wide Opioids Education Workshop and Narcan Training on Tuesday, September 24th, at the Truman Arnold Center at Texarkana College. Lunch will be served to attendees starting at 11:30 am with the presentation and training beginning at noon.

Texarkana Homeless Coalition Chair Vashil Fernandez highlights the importance of addressing substance use challenges within the community.

“This partnership acknowledges the growing issue of substance use and abuse in our community,” said Fernandez. “We have organized this workshop and training as a proactive step to provide crucial support and resources to residents and their families.”

The training will be led by staff from Texarkana Emergency Center and LifeNet. This event is free to attend and the first 200 individuals who register and attend will receive a free box of Narcan, generously provided by Community Healthcore.

To secure your spot, please register using the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfd2inu-ncAMXHoqMpYfF6lBkGVUja_UBhVvlJW7wVa-rlAqw/viewform

For more information, contact Vashil Fernandez at 903-798-3904 or vashil.fernandez@texarkanatexas.gov.

About Texarkana Homeless Coalition

TXKHC consists of many organizations and individuals working together to end homelessness in Texarkana and Bowie County. For more information, visit their website at www.txkhc.org or visit their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TexarkanaHomelessCoalition