Texas Film Commission Presents FFTX Certification to City Staff

The City of Texarkana, Texas has officially been designated a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission, a division of Governor Abbott’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. A representative from the Texas Film Commission will visit Texarkana to formally present the certification to Mayor Bob Bruggeman and city staff during a special presentation in the City Hall Council Chambers on Tuesday, July 29th, at 10:30 a.m.

The Film Friendly Texas program equips cities across the state to support and accommodate film and television production. Being part of the Film Friendly Texas network means Texarkana has completed a certification process that includes training, developing a local film ordinance and guidelines, and designating a point of contact for production inquiries.

By earning this certification, Texarkana joins a growing network of more than 200 Texas communities who receive ongoing training and guidance on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

City Manager David Orr emphasized the City’s achievement and the collaborative effort behind it.

“We are incredibly proud that Texarkana has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas City. We are also thankful to our City Manager intern, Rayleigh Derrick, for her outstanding work in assembling all the essential components for this certification the past few months,” said Orr. “This designation reflects our commitment to growth, creativity, and regional collaboration and we’re excited about the doors this will open.”

Mayor Bob Bruggeman expressed enthusiasm for the new opportunities ahead.

“We’re proud to join other communities across Texas in receiving this designation,” said Bruggeman. “Texarkana is ready to welcome film and media projects, and we look forward to the opportunities this will bring; from creative storytelling to meaningful economic growth for our community.”

Texarkana is now better positioned to attract production projects that generate local jobs, boost small businesses, and shine a spotlight on the city’s unique character and resources.

For more information contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov.

