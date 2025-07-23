SWEPCO Foundation and Texarkana College Foundation Take Education to New Heights with $90,000 Aviation Grant

Sponsor

The Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) Foundation has awarded a $90,000 grant to the Texarkana College Foundation to support the expansion of aviation education at Texarkana Arkansas High School.

SWEPCO is investing in opportunities for careers to soar with this grant supporting new pathways for Arkansas High School Students to explore aviation. “Through our partnership with Tango Flight, we’re not just building airplanes — we’re building futures” said Texarkana Arkansas School District Superintendent Dr. Lloyd Jackson. “This program equips our students with industry-recognized skills, opens doors to high-demand aviation careers, and positions Texarkana as a hub for workforce-ready talent in the aerospace industry.” The program expands access to training that has been available to students just across the state line and reflects SWEPCO’s commitment to workforce development and building stronger connections between education and industry for long-term economic growth in the region.

The funds will be used to purchase a Tango Flight kit, which will serve as the foundation of the curriculum for the high school aviation program, offered through Texarkana College. The kit is a hands-on educational tool that allows students to build a real, flyable light-sport aircraft as part of their curriculum. The kit forms the foundation of the aviation program, giving students the opportunity to learn aircraft assembly, mechanical systems, electronics, and safety protocols in a real-world environment. By engaging directly in the construction process, students gain technical skills aligned with careers in aviation maintenance and aerospace engineering.

“This gift is about more than just tools and training—it’s about access,” said Lisa Thompson, SWEPCO External Affairs Manager. “It ensures students on the Arkansas side of the city have the same opportunity as their peers in Texas to pursue meaningful careers in a high-demand field. We’re proud to support a program that powers potential and strengthens our region’s workforce for generations to come.”

Up to 30 students will take part in the program each year, gaining valuable skills that can lead directly to careers in aviation. By connecting high school students with college level training, the program opens the door to new opportunities close to home.

“By leveraging the Tango Flight curriculum, we are able to fast track high school students into getting their Airframe and Powerplant certification from the FAA,” said Brandon Sanders, Texarkana College Director of Aviation. “This demonstrates that Texarkana is open and ready for business as a premiere maintenance reliever airport for America. Thanks to the SWEPCO Foundation, we’re now equipped to provide students with skills and career pathways right here at home.”

Aviation continues to grow in the region, with momentum building through recent efforts like the successful opening of Texarkana’s new terminal and the future runway expansion project at Texarkana Regional Airport. With support from partners like the SWEPCO Foundation, programs like this one will continue to expand access to meaningful careers and create real opportunities for students in the Texarkana area and beyond.

