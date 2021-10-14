Alzheimer’s Association Invites Texarkana Area Residents To Join 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 16th, 2021

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Texarkana area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on October 16, 2021 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana.

“We are looking forward to being back in person this year,” says Jennifer Bowring, Director of Development. “I’m also pleased to announce that KTAL NBC-6 is helping us with emcee duties this year as news anchors Dan and Jacque Jovic fill that role.”

Bowring says the pre-Walk time will be taken care of by Townsquare Media station Kicker 102.5 and popular local radio personality Mario Garcia.

Advertisement

“We’re so happy to have both of these great Texarkana media outlets putting their muscle behind the Walk,” says Bowring.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“The Promise Garden ceremony is very moving,” says Bowring. “It’s a very colorful and symbolic show of support for the fight against Alzheimer’s.”



The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. All in-person events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand-sanitizing stations and more. The Association will continue to closely monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, we ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site. For those who prefer it, a Walk from Home option will offer Walk-day experiences through the website and mobile app.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

For more information, follow the code: