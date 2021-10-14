Dr. Theresa McDonald, Endows Scholarship for Hispanic Students

At a check presentation today, Dr. Theresa McDonald, along with several family members, will announce a new Texarkana College endowed scholarship to benefit Hispanic students. The presentation will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Texarkana College’s Nelson Administration Building lobby.

Dr. McDonald is a Computer Science faculty member at Texarkana College and funded the endowed scholarship with a $25,000 donation. She has supported Hispanic students through scholarships for many years but wanted to provide more permanent funding for the future.

“Texarkana College has been a part of my life since I began as a student here in 1983,” McDonald says. “We have worked hard to grow our Hispanic population at Texarkana College, and I hope the availability of this scholarship will continue to help this student group.”

Advertisement

Dr. McDonald has worked in various positions at Texarkana College since 1983. She started as a student worker in the business office and continued as an employee while she completed her associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees. As a faculty member, McDonald also serves as the sponsor for TC’s chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, a national organization for students that promotes business leadership and technology skills, and she sponsors TC’s Cultural Awareness Student Association. During the past 35 years in higher education, McDonald has served many students has worked hard to grow TC’s Hispanic student population.

“We are so grateful to Dr. McDonald for her incredible commitment to our students, both in the classroom and through this scholarship. She is someone who recognizes a need and doesn’t hesitate to step up to make a difference,” says Katie Andrus, Director of the Texarkana College Foundation.

For additional information, or to donate to the scholarship fund, please contact Katie Andrus at (903) 823-3125 or katie.andrus@texarkanacollege.edu.

