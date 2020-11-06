American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Hosts Out of the Darkness Walk

Advertisement

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting an annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Sunday, November 8 at Bobby Ferguson Park, Texarkana, AR.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Texarkana invites you to to join this event for an Out of the Darkness experience. As part of the experience, willing participants will be sharing their own personal stories in an effort to raise awareness and unite those who have been affected by suicide.

The event is AFSP’s largest fundraiser, producing millions for suicide prevention programs. Thanks to walkers and donors, AFSP has been able to set a bold goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by the year 2025.

Registration/Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10:00 a.m. The foundation is also accepting donations that can be made online at afsp.org/texarkana.

