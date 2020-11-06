Malone Elected to State Association

Advertisement

Michael Malone, President of the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce has been elected at Vice Chairman of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives association. Malone has served as President of the Texarkana Chamber since 2016. He has served in the same capacity with local chambers of commerce in Florida, West Virginia, Illinois, Virginia, and Tennessee. He also is the past chairman for the Illinois Chamber of Commerce Executives association and former board member of the Florida Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Michael Malone holds a Master’s degree in Education with specialties in American Government and International Relations. He is a graduate of Leadership West Virginia, US Chamber of Commerce Institute of Organizational Management, the Red River Leader Institute, the Boy Scout National Executive Institute and a participant in the Economic Development Institute and the Next Gen Sector Partnership Program. He is a nationally Certified Chamber Executive by the U. S. Chamber of Commerce as well as state certifications in Florida and Illinois. He completed the Talent Pipeline Management Academy for the state of Texas sponsored by the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation. He is an instructor with the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce ‘Boot Camp’ for new chamber leaders as well as a consultant on non-profit organization and actively serves on numerous committees in Texarkana.

The Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) is the professional society of chamber of commerce executives, professional staff, and affiliated members in the state of Texas. Established in 1906, TCCE remains the longest standing association of chamber of commerce professionals in the nation. Its purpose is to serve its membership by providing excellence in professional development, networking, resource, and idea exchange opportunities. Through its publications and other resources, TCCE provides guidance and leadership to chambers across the state of Texas.

