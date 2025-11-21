CASA & the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center Host Holiday Open House on Giving Tuesday 

Sponsor

CASA of Texarkana and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC) invite the community to join them for a Holiday Open House on Tuesday, December 2nd from 4:00–6:00 p.m. at 1201 Main Street, Texarkana, TX 75503. This special event offers an opportunity for community members to meet the dedicated professionals working every day to provide hope, healing, and justice to local children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, facility tours, and the chance to connect with the advocates, forensic interviewers, therapists, and volunteers who make CASA and the Children’s Advocacy Center vital resources in our region.

This year’s Open House falls on Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity, making it a meaningful moment to support the life-changing services these organizations provide. Due to critical funding losses in 2025, CASA and TCAC are relying more than ever on community support to sustain their mission and essential services.

The event is free and open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend, learn more, and support the organizations’ ongoing efforts.

CASA for Children and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center have provided critical services to children and families in the Greater Texarkana area for over thirty years. These sister programs share the same mission – to provide hope, healing, and justice to children victimized by abuse and neglect. Learn more at www.casacac.org