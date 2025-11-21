Main Street Texarkana Announces Theme for 41st Annual Christmas Parade

Sponsor

Main Street Texarkana invites the community to celebrate the start of the holiday season at the 41st Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade scheduled for Monday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. Historic downtown Texarkana will come alive with marching bands, imaginative floats, vintage vehicles, and the grand arrival of Santa Claus. This free, family-friendly event showcases the heart of our city, highlights downtown’s historic charm, and brings neighbors together for an evening of lights, laughter, and holiday cheer.

“We are thrilled to announce that the theme for this year’s parade is Celebrating Texarkana, in honor of all of the milestone celebrations this year” said Ina McDowell, Executive Director of Main Street Texarkana. “Main Street Texarkana is celebrating our 20th year and it’s exciting to celebrate with so many others.”

Among those celebrating landmark anniversaries this year are the Texarkana Public Library and the Texarkana, Texas City Hall, each marking their 100th year. Twitty Nursery is also 100 years old this year while the Texarkana Gazette turns 150. Parade entries are encouraged to select an anniversary or aspect of Texarkana to celebrate with their float.

“The parade reflects the spirit, creativity, and community pride that make Texarkana special,” added McDowell. “We are looking forward to the amazing floats we will see!”

Applications for the 2025 Main Street Texarkana Christmas parade are available online now at mainstreettexarkana.org/christmas-parade. Early registration entry fees are $35 for marching bands and cheer squads, $45 for non-commercial entries, and $55 for commercial entries. Entrants may pay online or drop off completed applications with appropriate fees to The Perot Theater, 221 Main Street in downtown Texarkana. Deadline for early registration is November 7. Entries made after November 7 incur an additional $20 fee per entry. Final registration deadline is November 14. For more information, contact Events@mainstreettexarkana.org.

Keeping the celebration theme, Main Street Texarkana also announced the debut of this year’s official Christmas ornament featuring Texarkana, Texas City Hall. The ornament pays tribute to the building’s iconic architecture and its century-long role in civic life. Ornaments are just $20 each and will be available for purchase at Hart’s on Broad, Ginger Junction, Gables Gifts, and the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. For more information about this or other Main Street Texarkana activities, find us on Facebook or visit mainstreettexarkana.org.