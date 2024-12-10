CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Names Nurses of The Year at Annual Event

Sponsor

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System recognized 102 nurses at the recent 2024 nursing excellence awards event.

Award recipients were nominated by their peers for professionally modeling the CHRISTUS St. Michael mission, vision and core values while driving quality patient outcomes and delivering excellent standards of care.

Four organization-wide awards were presented to:



• Laura Daniel, nurse of the year

• Dustin Rayburn, rookie of the year

• Iris Bohun, preceptor of the year

• Sherry Roberson, transformational leader of the year

“We are excited to acknowledge our recipients for their contributions to our health care ministry, our mission and service to the community,” said Micah Johnson, chief nursing officer for CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “These recipients are outstanding examples of inspiration, consistently demonstrating dedication to the wellbeing of others.”

Departmental-level awards honored 18 nurses of the year, 12 rookies of the year, and 13 preceptors of the year. Additionally, 19 Daisy Award honorees, 15 Sunshine Award honorees, four Living Our Values honorees and 17 nominees were recognized.

“The professional excellence of our awardees lights the way for the future of health care and the continued provision of outstanding care, experience, and outcomes for our patients,” Johnson said.



