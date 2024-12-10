Woman Charged With Felony For Alleged Attack On Bowie County Jailer

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A woman being held on a misdemeanor theft charge has now been charged with felony assault for allegedly attacking a jailer who was mopping the floor in the lockup in downtown Texarkana.

Nicia Lashaune Robinson, 39, is accused of spitting on the sanitation officer dressed in her jail uniform as she mopped the floor on Oct. 17 in the pod at the Bowie County jail where Robinson was serving out a sentence for misdemeanor theft, court records show.

Robinson allegedly began to lunge at the correctional officer when the officer put the mop in front of her to block the contact, according to a probable cause affidavit. The officer then maneuvered Robinson to the floor as she requested assistance from other officers on duty.

Once Robinson was secured in a restraint chair, the officer was told by her colleagues that her face was bleeding from scratches allegedly made by Robinson and required medical attention.

Robinson has been charged with assault on a public servant. If convicted she faces two to ten years in prison.

Bowie County court records show that Robinson’s case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.