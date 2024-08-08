Downtown Live is Hot as Ever!

Sponsor

Experience Texarkana’s history and culture at the August Downtown Live! Area merchants, artists, and performers will offer great shopping, dining, music, and art for the whole community. Join us in the historic heart of Texarkana for an evening of fun and free entertainment on Friday, August 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, contact Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441 or visit MainStreetTexarkana.org.

Downtown Live is a free monthly event that brings art and music to the historic downtown commercial and entertainment district.

“I’m really excited about the efforts to turn our downtown Texarkana into a thriving attraction,” says artist Daniel Rushing. “I love the amount of local businesses that are popping up and that are excited to help each other succeed and I want to be part of that!”

Businesses that will be open late or offer a special event for Downtown Live include: Hart’s on Broad, Cafe Lucille, Crystal Moon, The Stained Page, 1923 Banana Club, and many more!

Downtown Live features artists and musicians all along Broad, Front, and surrounding streets sharing their talent with the public. On August 9, performers will include Jay Kirgis, Josh Arnold, Paul Holder & The Hot Snakes, Special Reserve, and Bryan Gafford. Performing at Downtown Live for the first time is the 4-States Fusion Chorus, the local chapter of Sweet Adelines International, a women’s organization who sing 4-part harmony, a cappella, barbershop-style music. The group will give a performance at 6:30 p.m. in front of The Gallery at 1894.

For a complete list of participating businesses, artists, and musicians, visit the Downtown Live web page at mainstreettexarkana.org/downtown-live. All artists, musicians, and other performers are welcome to join! Contact Main Street Texarkana at Events@mainstreettexarkana.org for details on how to participate.

Main Street Texarkana, accredited through the National Main Street program, is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization which combines economic development with historic preservation. Main Street Texarkana is the only two-state program in the country. For more information or to become a Main Street investor, visit www.MainStreetTexarkana.org or call 903-278-6441.