Taziki’s To Take On Texarkana

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café – the elevated, fast-casual eatery known for its fresh gyros, pitas, and falafel – is bringing the Mediterranean lifestyle to Texarkana this Tuesday, August 13th, with a new location at 5002 N Cowhorn Creek Loop.

The new East Texas restaurant will feature an inviting patio, a diverse menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, and a convenient pickup area for third-party and to-go orders. It will also feature a drive-thru pick-up window at opening that will become a full drive-thru in the future to enhance guest convenience.

“We’re thrilled to bring this new, fresh taste of the Mediterranean to Texarkana,” said owner-operator Matt Wilson, who along with franchise partners Mark McCarley, Wade Simpson and Mark James will open the town’s first location. “As owners of local Gusano’s Chicago-Style Pizzeria, we understand the impact great food has in a community and are excited to introduce Taziki’s modern Mediterranean as another fantastic dining option for the whole family. At Taziki’s, we’re committed to providing extraordinary food, fostering meaningful connections and contributing to our community.”

The opening marks Taziki’s fourth Texas location, joining nearly 100 locations currently operating nationwide. The Texarkana restaurant is located just north of I-30 near Christus St. Michael Hospital and Red Lobster.

With its elevated take on Mediterranean classics, Taziki’s encourages each guest and employee to “Live the Good Life” with every bite. To view the full menu and learn more about Taziki’s, visit tazikis.com.

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, after a trip to Greece where they fell in love with the food and culture, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. For the seventh year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has been ranked best overall diet in the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. This year the brand is celebrating 26 years of success and now serves its modern Mediterranean fare to customers at almost 100 locations in 17 states. For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.