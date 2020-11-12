First Annual Universal Vibe Health Workshop Event to Take Place This Weekend

Advertisement

Texarkana’s first annual Universal Vibe event, hosted by Heather Wommack and Colton Foltz, will be taking place this Saturday, November 14, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Camp Karlton Kemp in Texarkana, AR. This is a free community event for all ages, benefitting local artists and vendors within the Texarkana community.

Universal Vibe is a family friendly event that is described as a holistic health workshop celebrating art and therapy set to transform your mind, body and soul. “This is an event for everyone,” says Heather Wommack, event host. “We want to bring small businesses and local vendors together, as well as local artists and crafters and people you don’t hear about daily,” she says.

The event will include a wide range of activities including yoga classes, live reiki sessions and guided meditation. There will also be activities for children that include bounce houses, games, arts & crafts, face painting and more.

“We have people that make homemade soaps, women that are wire wrapping crystals, live paintings are going to be done, so people who make commissioned artwork are going to be out there if you want to come out and buy someone’s artwork or see if you can get a piece made specifically just for your house,” Wommack said.

Wommack has also arranged for local vendors to be present, including food vendors such as Pho Yo Soul Kitchen, and shopping vendors such as Modern Primitives and Crystal Moon, Texarkana’s first and only metaphysical shop.

A wide range of performing artists will also be present, from fire spinners to musicians and even poets, confirming that there will indeed be something for everyone. “Its 2020 and we’ve been away from music for so long, so we want to bring people together for that too and to just enjoy not being cooped up in the house,” said Wommack.



Womack states that the event has been approved by the State of Arkansas and that they will be following CDC guidelines. Masks are not required to be worn outside, but guests are required to be wearing them in order to enter the facility. Employees and volunteers will be wearing masks at all times. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own masks, as masks will not be provided at the event.

Universal Vibe is scheduled to take place Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Camp Karlton Kemp, 674 Miller County 15, Texarkana, AR.

For more information or to inquire about vendor possibilities, please visit the Universal Vibe Facebook Event page or call Heather Wommack at 903-824-8924.

